Società Editoriale Il Fatto Lists On Euronext Growth

Euronext today welcomed Società Editoriale Il Fatto (SEIF), an independent Italian multimedia provider and publisher, to Euronext Growth. SEIF is the second Italian company with a dual listing on Euronext and on the Italian market, this year.
Founded in 2009 in Rome, SEIF offers its community various publications and multimedia products. In recent years, SEIF has diversified its product portfolio and shifted from a traditional publishing company to a 360° media company. Today the multimedia provider and publisher specialises in the production and integrated dissemination of content through the press, television, web and apps.
SEIF (ticker code: ALSEI) was listed on 18 July 2019 through the admission to trading of 25,000,000 shares making up its capital. The listing price was set at €0.71 per share. Market capitalisation on the day of listing was approximatly €17.8 million.
At the listing ceremony, Cinzia Monteverdi, SEIF Chairman & CEO said: "The digital revolution, television production, technological innovation and the diversification of our product portfolio are key elements of SEIF's growth strategy, which is the reason why we decided to go public on the stock market at the beginning of this year. This project is not limited to national borders, but looks to the European market with a focus on the French one. We hope that the dual listing on Euronext Growth will allow us to attract new foreign investors, in order to finance the production of international television content and further expand our distribution, entering new markets”.