smartTrade Technologies Continues Its Growth With The Appointment Of Soren Haagensen As Sales Director For The Americas

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading pioneer, announced today the appointment of Soren Haagensen as Sales Director for the Americas where he will be contributing to smartTrade’s growth as well as ensuring smartTrade continues to deliver excellent services to both new and existing clients. The addition of Mr Haagensen follows a strong beginning to the year with the signature of 3 new clients and a continued expansion of the global team.
Soren Haagensen brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the financial services and capital markets industry. He previously held Managing Director positions at Integral and Société Générale. While at Société Générale, he was Head of eCommerce Americas as well as being a key contributor to many other eFX initiatives. Mr Haagensen started his career at Danske Bank and prior to joining Société Générale he worked for Banco Espanol de Credito (Banesto) and Bank Brussels Lambert (BBL).
“We are thrilled to have Soren join the team,” commented Annalisa Sarasini, Global Head of Sales at smartTrade Technologies. “Soren brings with him a wealth of expertise in FX and his experience will help us further grow our footprint in the Americas. We believe he is going to be a good fit at smartTrade, where customer success is our prime focus,” she added.