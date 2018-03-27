smartTrade Technologies Announces The Promotion Of Annalisa Sarasini To Chief Business Development Officer

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading pioneer, announces today the promotion of Annalisa Sarasini from Global Head of Sales to Chief Business Development Officer. Annalisa joined the company in July 2012 and has since been driving smartTrade’s sales growth worldwide while building a Global Sales team with a geographical presence in all main financial hubs.
In her new role, Annalisa will continue contributing to the company’s sales growth and to strategic sales and marketing initiatives. smartTrade has established itself as a leader in multi-asset electronic trading platforms and has reached a headcount of several hundred employees. By reinforcing its executive team and leveraging Annalisa’s skills, smartTrade continues to strengthen its organization for the next stage of growth.
“Since joining smartTrade, Annalisa's contributions have been invaluable not only in driving the growth of the business, but also in helping build a great company culture," said David VINCENT, CEO of smartTrade Technologies. "Her expertise, insight and energy have had a profound and positive effect on the company. Annalisa is a trusted advisor and valuable member of my executive team, and I look forward to the ongoing impact she will have in her new role,” he concluded.