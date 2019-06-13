Smartlands And Archax Partner For Trading Of Smartlands-Issued Security Tokens On Upcoming Archax Exchange

Smartlands, a global security token issuance platform, and Archax, a forthcoming institutional-grade digital assets exchange, have entered into a strategic partnership for Smartlands' property-backed security tokens to be listed on the upcoming London-based Archax exchange for secondary trading.
As part of this partnership, the parties will also work together to introduce new customers to each other and to promote both the Smartlands tokenisation platform and the Archax exchange.
“Today, Smartlands is making a huge leap towards the ultimate liquidity of asset-backed digital assets,” comments Arnoldas Nauseda, CEO of Smartlands Platform. “We were the first in the UK to tokenise an asset using both crypto and fiat currencies on our FCA-registered fully compliant platform, and we want to welcome more institutional investors to Smartlands. Right now, institutions are hesitant to enter this massive market, citing a lack of transparency. Institutional-grade deals for trading assets on secondary markets require the highest level of regulatory compliance and very soon together with Archax, we will present to both investors and institutions the coveted opportunity to trade on a fully compliant Archax MTF.”
Graham Rodford, Archax CEO, adds: “We are excited by the benefits that tokenisation and blockchain technology introduces to asset classes such as real estate and private equity. Providing transparency and creating secondary markets unlocking liquidityto traditionally illiquid assets is exactly what Archax is all about. We are incredibly pleased to be partnering with Smartlands to bring this reality to the tokens issued on their highly innovative platform.
We are looking forward to being at the forefront of this emerging ecosystem and working together as the security token world gathers pace.”