SIX Welcomes New Trading Participant

Criterion Arbitrage & Trading B.V. becomes fourth new trading participant to join the Swiss stock exchange in 2018.
Today, Criterion Arbitrage & Trading B.V. started as a trading participant on the Swiss stock exchange. Established in 2011 and located in Amsterdam, the company engages in market making and various arbitrage strategies in listed derivatives on the European cash and derivatives markets.
Gregor Braun, Head Sales Switzerland & Europe, Securities & Exchanges, SIX: "We are happy to welcome Criterion Arbitrage & Trading B.V. on our exchange and wish them successful trading!" Criterion Arbitrage & Trading B.V. is the fourth new participant joining in 2018, following Credit Suisse AG, Gair Loch Enterprises und XTX Markets Ltd
SIX offers excellent trading conditions and outstanding liquidity across a wide range of attractive trading segments. At present, 100 participants enjoy our outstanding order book quality for Swiss securities as well as our technologically leading and reliable trading infrastructure.
Quality begins with an attractive range of services
To strengthen the attractiveness of trading on the Swiss exchange and of the Swiss financial market, SIX caters to the needs of its clients with various initiatives. In 2018 alone, it introduced innovative functionalities for order entry, pioneered technological solutions like the launch of the first international microwave-based trading network in Europe and provided participants with an additional cost-efficient connectivity solution via its Frankfurt Access Point.
Become a trading participant in 4 weeks' time
For new participants, we guarantee a simple and transparent "onboarding" procedure that under ideal circumstances is completed within the space of four weeks. We support you competently and reliably during the entire process. The Onboarding factsheet[PDF] provides a compact overview of the connectivity process and all relevant milestones. Find out more in the SIX Participants factsheet[PDF] and on the SIX website.