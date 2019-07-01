SIX Welcomes New Trading Participant - Liquidnet Europe Limited Joins The Swiss Stock Exchange, The Largest And Most Liquid Trading Venue For Swiss Securities

Today, the Swiss stock exchange is pleased to welcome Liquidnet Europe Limited as its second new trading participant in 2019. At present, 97 participants enjoy the outstanding order book quality as well as the technologically leading and reliable trading infrastructure of the Swiss stock exchange.
Gregor Braun, Head Sales Switzerland & Europe in the Business Unit Securities & Exchanges of SIX, commented: "We are very pleased to have Liquidnet Europe Limited on board with us and are happy to support them with our exceptional services."
Located in London, Liquidnet Europe Limited is a subsidiary of New York based Liquidnet which has been founded in 1999 and whose network has grown to include more than 1'000 institutional investors. Today it spans 46 markets across six continents, connecting institutional brokers, investment banks, exchanges, alternative trading venues as well as data and research providers.
One of Europe’s Leading Capital Markets
SIX owns and manages the Swiss stock exchange – making Switzerland one of Europe’s leading capital markets. When it comes to liquidity in Swiss equities, the Swiss stock exchange not only provides the most attractive lit-book, but also the largest non-displayed pool: SwissAtMid.
In 2018, the Swiss stock exchange increased its market share in SMI shares to over 70%. The average size of transactions in SMI shares is more than twice as large as on alternative trading platforms. It provides the tightest bid/ask spreads for all SMI shares as well as the best prices during more than 90% of official trading hours.
Become a trading participant in 4 weeks' time
For new participants, the Swiss stock exchange guarantees a simple and transparent "onboarding" procedure that under ideal circumstances is completed within the space of four weeks. SIX Swiss stock exchange supports you competently and reliably during the entire process. The Onboarding factsheet[PDF] provides a compact overview of the connectivity process and all relevant milestones. Find out more in our Participants factsheet[PDF] and on the Swiss stock exchange website.