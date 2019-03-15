SIX Welcomes First New Trading Participant In 2019 - Barclays Bank Ireland Plc Joins The Swiss Stock Exchange, The Liquid Marketplace For Over44'000 International And Swiss Securities

Today, Barclays Bank Ireland plc started trading on SIX. Gregor Braun, Head Sales Switzerland & Europe in the Business Unit Securities & Exchanges of SIX, commented: "We are happy to welcome our first new member in 2019, which adds to our exceptional mix of trading participants."
Barclays Bank Ireland plc is based in Dublin, where Barclays has been operating since 1978. It provides corporate banking services to corporate clients, including top-tier Irish corporations, multi-nationals and financial institutions. Its clients have access to corporate and investment banking and wealth and investment management services.
SIX is the reference market for some of Europe’s most important blue chip stocks and offers Swiss and international investors trading in over 44'000 securities, including Equities, Sponsored Foreign Shares, Bonds, Exchange Traded Funds, Exchange Traded Products, Sponsored Funds and Structured Products (as of 28 February 2019).
At present, 100 participants enjoy the outstanding order book quality as well as the technologically leading and reliable trading infrastructure of the Swiss stock exchange. In 2018, SIX managed to increase its market share in Swiss blue chip trading again – from 68.3% to 70.6% –, while the trading platform has been available 100% of the time.
Become a trading participant in 4 weeks' time
For new participants, SIX guarantees a simple and transparent "onboarding" procedure that under ideal circumstances is completed within the space of four weeks. We support you competently and reliably during the entire process. The Onboarding factsheet[PDF] provides a compact overview of the connectivity process and all relevant milestones. Find out more on the SIX Participants factsheet[PDF] and on the SIX website.