SIX Welcomes Citadel Securities GCS (Ireland)

|
The 4th new trading participant in 2019 joins the Swiss stock exchange to enjoy the order book quality of the most liquid venue for Swiss shares.
With Citadel Securities GCS (Ireland) Limited, the Swiss stock exchange welcomes another new trading participant. So far it is the fourth new member joining in 2019, and the third in July, after Liquidnet Europe Limited and Radix Trading Europe B.V. This brings the current total of trading participants to 99. Our website provides you with a full list.
Gregor Braun, Head Sales Switzerland & Europe in the Business Unit Securities & Exchanges of SIX, commented: "We wish our newest member successful trading on the Swiss stock exchange. We are happy to provide them expert support and first class services." The Swiss stock exchange offers outstanding liquidity across a wide range of attractive trading segments, and participants benefit from cutting-edge trading technology.
Citadel Securities GCS (Ireland) Limited is located in Dublin. It is a subsidiary of Chicago-based Citadel Securities that – through further offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, Toronto, Shanghai and Sydney – is making markets in over 35 Countries across a broad array of fixed income and equity products. Its client base includes asset managers, banks, broker-dealers, hedge funds, government entities, and public pension programs.