SIX Trading Key Figures: September 2019

In September, trading turnover on the Swiss stock exchange was up 6% on the previous month and reached CHF 139.1 billion. There was decrease in the number of transactions by -7.3% to 6,181,625. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by 8.1% at CHF 1,101.8 billion, while the number of trades rose by 4.1% to 46,321,527. Since the beginning of the year, the SMI® rose by 19.6% and reached 10,078.3 points at the end of September.
- Trading turnover of CHF 139.1 billion (6% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 6,181,625 (-7.3% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 10,078.3 points at the end of September (1.9% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 10 September, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 13.4 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was also recorded on 10 September, with 442,668 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover and transactions during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 15.7 billion and 383,363 transactions.
SIX remains at the forefront of innovation in crypto products. The world's first reverse convertibles on Bitcoin have been admitted to trading a few days ago, giving investors access to fixed coupon investment products. In September 56 products with crypto currencies as underlying were traded on the Swiss stock exchange, 5 more than in the previous month. Trading turnover reached CHF 50.1 million and the number of trades 1,834 – both almost the same as in the previous month. The product with the highest turnover, ZXBTAV, has Bitcoin as an underlying and recorded sales of CHF 33 million on 528 trades. The world's first secured crypto-currency debt right, HODL, traded CHF 3.0 million with 249 trades and thus recorded the second-highest turnover in September.
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below and on the website of the Swiss stock exchange.
|
Since beginning of 2019
|
Trading days since beginning of 2019: 187
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 187
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|
874'176
|
5.3%
|
Bonds CHF
|
91'905
|
2.4%
|
ETFs
|
93'777
|
25.1%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|
27'797
|
107.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
14'096
|
29.6%
|
TOTAL
|
1'101'750
|
8.1%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|
44'864'504
|
4.4%
|
Bonds CHF
|
247'331
|
-6.0%
|
ETFs
|
791'205
|
-1.1%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|
16'731
|
43.7%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
401'756
|
-14.2%
|
TOTAL
|
46'321'527
|
4.1%
|
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|
260
|
13%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
31'402
|
12.5%
*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs
|
September 2019
|
Trading days September 2019: 21
|
Trading days in previous month: 21
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|
Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|
111'072
|
10.0%
|
Bonds CHF
|
9'007
|
-8.5%
|
ETFs
|
14'336
|
-8.8%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|
2'429
|
1.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
2'285
|
-2.7%
|
TOTAL
|
139'130
|
6.0%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|
6'029'746
|
-7.1%
|
Bonds CHF
|
23'346
|
-3.5%
|
ETFs
|
81'392
|
-17.2%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|
1'738
|
12.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
45'403
|
-16.6%
|
TOTAL
|
6'181'625
|
-7.3%
|
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|
33
|
106.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
3'248
|
-12.0%
*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of 2018
|
SMI® PR
|
10'078
|
1.9%
|
19.6%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|
1'538
|
2.4%
|
18.7%
|
SMIM® PR
|
2'592
|
1.9%
|
23.3%
|
SPI® TR
|
12'233
|
1.4%
|
24.5%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|
4'313
|
2.2%
|
21.2%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|
5'232
|
-0.2%
|
26.4%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|
4'460
|
-0.7%
|
20.1%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|
143
|
-1.7%
|
4.9%