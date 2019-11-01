 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

SIX Trading Key Figures: October 2019

Date 01/11/2019

In October, trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was up 2.0% on the previous month and reached CHF 141.9 billion. There was an increase in the number of transactions by 10.1% to 6,807,770. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by 8.4% at CHF 1,243.6 billion, while the number of trades rose by 4.8% to 53,129,306. Since the beginning of the year, the SMI® rose by 21.2% and reached 10,219.8 points at the end of October.

  • Trading turnover of CHF 141.9 billion (+2.0% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 6,807,770 (+10.1% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 10,219.8 points at the end of October (+1.4% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 30 October, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 9.9 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 2 October, with 351,004 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 13.5 billion, while NOVARTIS N was the most traded stock with 385,604 transactions.

In October, the Swiss Stock Exchange strengthened its position as the leading regulated marketplace for products with crypto currencies as underlyings. The number of available products rose to 79. Binance is an additional currency on which a new ETP is based. Since the start of the year, CHF 462 million have been traded in products based on crypto currencies, an increase of 5% compared to the same period in the previous year. In October, 52 products were traded. Trading turnover reached CHF 72.7 mn and the number of trades 1,564. Compared to the previous month, turnover rose by 45% while the number of trades decreased by 16%. The product with the highest turnover, ZXBTAV, has Bitcoin as an underlying and recorded sales of CHF 61.3 million with 573 trades. 

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below and on the website of  the Swiss Stock Exchange.
Since beginning of 2019

Trading days since beginning of 2019: 210

Trading days in same prior-year period: 210

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 985'057

5.2%

Bonds CHF

 101'536

1.1%

ETFs

 109'505

31.7%

Bonds non-CHF

 32'177

118.2%

Structured products and warrants

 15'360

25.9%

TOTAL

 1'243'635

8.4%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 51'507'247

5.2%

Bonds CHF

 272'942

-6.5%

ETFs

 878'544

-2.9%

Bonds non-CHF

 18'550

43.7%

Structured products and warrants

 452'023

-14.5%

TOTAL

 53'129'306

4.8%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

300

14.9%

Structured products and warrants

34'978

6.8%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

September 2019

Trading days September 2019: 23

Trading days in previous month: 21

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 110'882 -0.2%

Bonds CHF

 9'630 6.9%

ETFs

 15'728 9.7%

Bonds non-CHF

 4'378 80.1%

Structured products and warrants

 1'262 -44.8%

TOTAL

 141'879 2.0%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 6'642'743 10.2%

Bonds CHF

 25'610 9.7%

ETFs

 87'339 7.3%

Bonds non-CHF

 1'815 4.2%

Structured products and warrants

 50'263 10.7%

TOTAL

 6'807'770 10.1%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 40 21.2%

Structured products and warrants

 3'576 10.1%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of 2018

SMI® PR

10'220

 1.4% 21.2%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1'566 1.8% 20.8%

SMIM® PR

 2'613 0.8% 24.3%

SPI® TR

 12'337 0.9% 25.5%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 4'358 1.1% 22.5%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 5'266 0.7% 27.2%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 4'475 0.4% 20.5%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 141 -1.4% 3.4%
 

More detailed information

 

Statistical Monthly Report

 

Intraday Activity

 