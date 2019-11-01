SIX Trading Key Figures: October 2019

In October, trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was up 2.0% on the previous month and reached CHF 141.9 billion. There was an increase in the number of transactions by 10.1% to 6,807,770. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by 8.4% at CHF 1,243.6 billion, while the number of trades rose by 4.8% to 53,129,306. Since the beginning of the year, the SMI® rose by 21.2% and reached 10,219.8 points at the end of October.
- Trading turnover of CHF 141.9 billion (+2.0% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 6,807,770 (+10.1% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 10,219.8 points at the end of October (+1.4% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 30 October, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 9.9 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 2 October, with 351,004 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 13.5 billion, while NOVARTIS N was the most traded stock with 385,604 transactions.
In October, the Swiss Stock Exchange strengthened its position as the leading regulated marketplace for products with crypto currencies as underlyings. The number of available products rose to 79. Binance is an additional currency on which a new ETP is based. Since the start of the year, CHF 462 million have been traded in products based on crypto currencies, an increase of 5% compared to the same period in the previous year. In October, 52 products were traded. Trading turnover reached CHF 72.7 mn and the number of trades 1,564. Compared to the previous month, turnover rose by 45% while the number of trades decreased by 16%. The product with the highest turnover, ZXBTAV, has Bitcoin as an underlying and recorded sales of CHF 61.3 million with 573 trades.
|Since beginning of 2019
|
Trading days since beginning of 2019: 210
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 210
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|985'057
|
5.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|101'536
|
1.1%
|
ETFs
|109'505
|
31.7%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|32'177
|
118.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|15'360
|
25.9%
|
TOTAL
|1'243'635
|
8.4%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|51'507'247
|
5.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|272'942
|
-6.5%
|
ETFs
|878'544
|
-2.9%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|18'550
|
43.7%
|
Structured products and warrants
|452'023
|
-14.5%
|
TOTAL
|53'129'306
|
4.8%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|
300
|
14.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
34'978
|
6.8%
|
September 2019
|
Trading days September 2019: 23
|
Trading days in previous month: 21
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|110'882
|-0.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|9'630
|6.9%
|
ETFs
|15'728
|9.7%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|4'378
|80.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1'262
|-44.8%
|
TOTAL
|141'879
|2.0%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|6'642'743
|10.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|25'610
|9.7%
|
ETFs
|87'339
|7.3%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1'815
|4.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|50'263
|10.7%
|
TOTAL
|6'807'770
|10.1%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|40
|21.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|3'576
|10.1%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of 2018
|
SMI® PR
|
10'220
|1.4%
|21.2%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1'566
|1.8%
|20.8%
|
SMIM® PR
|2'613
|0.8%
|24.3%
|
SPI® TR
|12'337
|0.9%
|25.5%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|4'358
|1.1%
|22.5%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|5'266
|0.7%
|27.2%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|4'475
|0.4%
|20.5%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|141
|-1.4%
|3.4%