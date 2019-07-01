SIX Trading Key Figures: June 2019

In the first half of 2019, the Swiss stock exchange registered a trading turnover of CHF 693.2 billion. In total, 26,605,653 trades were executed. With Aluflexpack, Stadler, Alcon and Medacta, SIX welcomed four new companies in the first six months. In June, Switzerland’s equity market barometer SMI broke through the 10,000 point mark for the first time.
In June, trading turnover on the Swiss stock exchange was down -3.6% on the previous month and reached CHF 109.6 billion. There was also a decrease in the number of transactions by -13.5% to 4,006,861. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was down by -5.5% at CHF 693.2 billion, while the number of trades dropped by -15.7% to 26,605,653. Since the beginning of the year, the SMI® rose by 17.4%; on 18 June it broke through the 10,000 point mark for the first time and reached a new all-time high on 20 June with 10,062.7 points.
- Trading turnover of CHF 109.6 billion (-3.6% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 4,006,861 (-13.5% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 9898.0 points at the end of June (+3.9% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 6 June, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 9.5 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 11 June, with 258,181 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 8.6 bn. The most traded stock was NOVARTIS N with 220,528 transactions.
In the largest non-displayed liquidity pool for Swiss equities, SwissAtMid, turnover in the first half of the year amounted to CHF 14.2 billion, i.e. already more than in the entire previous year (14,0 bn). In April, new records have been set with CHF 338 mn and CHF 1.1 bn respectively, for the highest daily and weekly turnover.
During the first half of 2019, SIX was pleased to welcome four new companies: Aluflexpack in June as well as Stadler, Alcon and Medacta in April. With an IPO transaction volume of CHF 2,3 billion, SIX currently ranks third in Europe.
In its ETF segment, SIX reached a significant milestone during the first half of the year. On 2 May, the 1'500th ETF was listed. The Swiss stock exchange currently ranks among the top three ETF venues in Europe.
In June, Amun launched a new ETP KEYS that replicates an index composed of up to 10 crypto currencies. Turnover in the now already 30 tradeable products decreased by -7% compared to the previous month, and reached CHF 66,2 million with again 2,608 trades. In June, ZXBTAV with Bitcoin as underlying, was again the most traded product with a turnover of CHF 36.7 million and 895 transactions. The Swiss stock exchange is a leading regulated marketplace for products with crypto currencies as underlying in Europe.
|
Since beginning of 2019
|
Trading days since beginning of 2019: 122
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 123
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|
548'785
|
-7.8%
|
Bonds CHF
|
62'635
|
-1.2%
|
ETFs
|
53'292
|
-6.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|
20'131
|
104.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
8'328
|
5.2%
|
TOTAL
|
693'172
|
-5.5%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|
25'650'824
|
-15.8%
|
Bonds CHF
|
169'852
|
-8.7%
|
ETFs
|
518'882
|
-9.8%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|
11'654
|
43.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
254'441
|
-25.0%
|
TOTAL
|
26'605'653
|
-15.7%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Bonds CHF
|
184
|
9.5%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
20'740
|
9.6%
|
June 2019
|
Trading days June 2019: 19
|
Trading days in previous month: 21
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|
Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|84'487
|-10.1%
|
Bonds CHF
|11'039
|9.5%
|
ETFs
|10'342
|53.6%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|2'435
|41.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1'303
|9.3%
|
TOTAL
|109'607
|-3.6%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|3'856'121
|-13.7%
|
Bonds CHF
|29'192
|7.3%
|
ETFs
|81'294
|-6.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1'714
|13.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|38'540
|-21.3%
|
TOTAL
|4'006'861
|-13.5%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|
3043
|
43.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
3'746
|
13.5%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of 2018
|
SMI® PR
|
9'898.2
|
3.9%
|
17.4%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|
1'521.2
|
4.3%
|
17.4%
|
SMIM® PR
|2'540.8
|
5.1%
|
20.9%
|
SPI® TR
|11'977.4
|
3.8%
|
21.8%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|4'270.3
|
4.2%
|
20.0%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|5'171.3
|
2.5%
|
24.9%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|4'485.6
|
1.4%
|
20.8%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|140.9
|
0.4%
|
3.2%