SIX Trading Key Figures: July 2019

In July, trading turnover on the Swiss stock exchange was up 26.0% on the previous month and reached CHF 138.1 billion. There was also an increase in the number of transactions by 71.4% to 6,866,658. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was down by -0.3% at CHF 831.2 billion, while the number of trades dropped by -7.4% to 33,472,322. Since the beginning of the year, the SMI® rose by 17.7% and reached 9,919.3 points at the end of July.
- Trading turnover of CHF 138.1 billion (+26.0% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 6,866,658 (+71.4% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 9919.3 points at the end of July (+0.2% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 10 July, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 11.9 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 25 July, with 375,133 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover and transactions during the reporting month was NOVARTIS N with CHF 13.1 bn and 403,775 transactions.
With the launch of the ETP ABCH by Amun in July, Bitcoin Cash was added as new underlying for ETPs on the Swiss stock exchange. Turnover in the now already 50 tradeable products reached CHF 82.2 million with 3,241 trades, an increase of 19% and 14% respectively compared to the previous month. The most traded product in July was the ETP ZXBTAV with Bitcoin as underlying, with a turnover of CHF 38.6 million and 911 transactions.
|Since beginning of 2019
|
Trading days since beginning of 2019: 145
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 145
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|662'134
|
-2.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|73'050
|
-1.1%
|
ETFs
|63'631
|
-0.7%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|22'975
|
105.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|9'459
|
5.5%
|
TOTAL
|831'248
|
-0.3%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|32'345'643
|
-7.3%
|
Bonds CHF
|199'803
|
-6.0%
|
ETFs
|611'514
|
-6.3%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|13'441
|
42.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|301'921
|
-21.8%
|
TOTAL
|33'472'322
|
-7.4%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|
211
|
8.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
24'464
|
10.1%
|
July 2019
|
Trading days July 2019: 23
|
Trading days in previous month: 19
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|113'400
|34.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|10'415
|-5.7%
|
ETFs
|10'338
|-0.1%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|2'836
|16.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1'128
|-13.6%
|
TOTAL
|138'063
|26.0%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|6'694'818
|73.6%
|
Bonds CHF
|29'949
|2.6%
|
ETFs
|92'631
|13.9%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1'782
|3.7%
|
Structured products and warrants
|47'478
|23.2%
|
TOTAL
|6'866'658
|71.4%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|27
|-37.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|3'724
|-0.6%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of 2018
|
SMI® PR
|
9'919.3
|0.2%
|17.7%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1'520.7
|0.0%
|17.3%
|
SMIM® PR
|2'594.6
|2.1%
|23.4%
|
SPI® TR
|12'064.5
|0.7%
|22.7%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|4'289.1
|0.4%
|20.5%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|5'164.7
|-0.1%
|24.8%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|4'401.2
|-1.9%
|18.5%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|142.8
|1.3%
|4.6%
