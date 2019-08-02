 Skip to main Content
SIX Trading Key Figures: July 2019

Date 02/08/2019

In July, trading turnover on the Swiss stock exchange was up 26.0% on the previous month and reached CHF 138.1 billion. There was also an increase in the number of transactions by 71.4% to 6,866,658. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was down by -0.3% at CHF 831.2 billion, while the number of trades dropped by -7.4% to 33,472,322. Since the beginning of the year, the SMI® rose by 17.7% and reached 9,919.3 points at the end of July.

  • Trading turnover of CHF 138.1 billion (+26.0% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 6,866,658 (+71.4% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 9919.3 points at the end of July (+0.2% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 10 July, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 11.9 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 25 July, with 375,133 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover and transactions during the reporting month was NOVARTIS N with CHF 13.1 bn and 403,775 transactions.

With the launch of the ETP ABCH by Amun in July, Bitcoin Cash was added as new underlying for ETPs on the Swiss stock exchange. Turnover in the now already 50 tradeable products reached CHF 82.2 million with 3,241 trades, an increase of 19% and 14% respectively compared to the previous month. The most traded product in July was the ETP ZXBTAV with Bitcoin as underlying, with a turnover of CHF 38.6 million and 911 transactions.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below and on the website of  the Swiss stock exchange.
Since beginning of 2019

Trading days since beginning of 2019: 145

Trading days in same prior-year period: 145

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 662'134

-2.2%

Bonds CHF

 73'050

-1.1%

ETFs

 63'631

-0.7%

Bonds non-CHF

 22'975

105.4%

Structured products and warrants

 9'459

5.5%

TOTAL

 831'248

-0.3%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 32'345'643

-7.3%

Bonds CHF

 199'803

-6.0%

ETFs

 611'514

-6.3%

Bonds non-CHF

 13'441

42.8%

Structured products and warrants

 301'921

-21.8%

TOTAL

 33'472'322

-7.4%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

211

8.2%

Structured products and warrants

24'464

10.1%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

July 2019

Trading days July 2019: 23

Trading days in previous month: 19

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 113'400 34.2%

Bonds CHF

 10'415 -5.7%

ETFs

 10'338 -0.1%

Bonds non-CHF

 2'836 16.1%

Structured products and warrants

 1'128 -13.6%

TOTAL

 138'063 26.0%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 6'694'818 73.6%

Bonds CHF

 29'949 2.6%

ETFs

 92'631 13.9%

Bonds non-CHF

 1'782 3.7%

Structured products and warrants

 47'478 23.2%

TOTAL

 6'866'658 71.4%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 27 -37.2%

Structured products and warrants

 3'724 -0.6%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of 2018

SMI® PR

9'919.3

 0.2% 17.7%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1'520.7 0.0% 17.3%

SMIM® PR

 2'594.6 2.1% 23.4%

SPI® TR

 12'064.5 0.7% 22.7%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 4'289.1 0.4% 20.5%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 5'164.7 -0.1% 24.8%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 4'401.2 -1.9% 18.5%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 142.8 1.3% 4.6%
 

