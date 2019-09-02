SIX Trading Key Figures: August 2019

In August, trading turnover on the Swiss stock exchange was down -5.0% on the previous month and reached CHF 131.2 billion. There was also a decrease in the number of transactions by -2.9% to 6,667,523. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by 4.6% at CHF 962.6 billion, while the number of trades dropped by -0.5% to 40,139,857. Since the beginning of the year, the SMI® rose by 17.4% and reached 9895.7 points at the end of August.
- Trading turnover of CHF 131.2 billion (-5.0% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 6,667,523 (-2.9% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 9895.7 points at the end of August (-0.2% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 14 August, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 11.0 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 2 August, with 458,940 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover and number of transactions during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 11.7 bn and 352,330 transactions.
In August, 51 products with crypto currencies as underlying were traded on the Swiss stock exchange. Trading turnover reached CHF 52.0 million and the number of trades 2,000; both figures are almost 40% lower than in the previous month. ZXBTAV with Bitcoin as underlying was the most traded product, with a turnover of CHF 29.9 mn and 559 transactions. The world’s first collateralized bearer debt security on crypto currencies, HODL, recorded the second-highest turnover in August with CHF 4.3 mn and 297 transactions.
|Since beginning of 2019
|
Trading days since beginning of 2019: 166
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 167
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|763'098
|
1.8%
|
Bonds CHF
|82'896
|
4.4%
|
ETFs
|79'392
|
14.1%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|25'368
|
105.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|11'810
|
18.5%
|
TOTAL
|962'563
|
4.6%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|38'834'756
|
-0.3%
|
Bonds CHF
|223'977
|
-5.5%
|
ETFs
|709'782
|
-2.3%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|14'992
|
41.6%
|
Structured products and warrants
|356'350
|
-17.3%
|
TOTAL
|40'139'857
|
-0.5%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|
227
|
12.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
28'154
|
12.7%
|
August 2019
|
Trading days August 2019: 21
|
Trading days in previous month: 23
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|100'965
|-10.9%
|
Bonds CHF
|9'846
|-5.5%
|
ETFs
|15'664
|50.1%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|2'396
|-15.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|2'347
|107.1%
|
TOTAL
|131'218
|-5.0%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|6'489'112
|-3.1%
|
Bonds CHF
|24'174
|-19.3%
|
ETFs
|98'267
|6.1%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1'549
|-13.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|54'421
|14.6%
|
TOTAL
|6'667'523
|-2.9%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|16
|-40.7%
|
Structured products and warrants
|3'690
|-0.9%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of 2018
|
SMI® PR
|
9'895.7
|-0.2%
|17.4%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1'502.1
|-1.2%
|15.9%
|
SMIM® PR
|2'543.0
|-2.0%
|21.0%
|
SPI® TR
|12'060.9
|0.0%
|22.7%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|4'219.8
|-1.6%
|18.6%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|5'240.1
|1.5%
|26.6%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|4'492.9
|2.1%
|21.0%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|145.7
|2.0%
|6.7%