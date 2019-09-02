 Skip to main Content
SIX Trading Key Figures: August 2019

Date 02/09/2019

In August, trading turnover on the Swiss stock exchange was down -5.0% on the previous month and reached CHF 131.2 billion. There was also a decrease in the number of transactions by -2.9% to 6,667,523. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by 4.6% at CHF 962.6 billion, while the number of trades dropped by -0.5% to 40,139,857. Since the beginning of the year, the SMI® rose by 17.4% and reached 9895.7 points at the end of August.

  • Trading turnover of CHF 131.2 billion (-5.0% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 6,667,523 (-2.9% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 9895.7 points at the end of August (-0.2% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 14 August, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 11.0 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 2 August, with 458,940 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover and number of transactions during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 11.7 bn and 352,330 transactions.

In August, 51 products with crypto currencies as underlying were traded on the Swiss stock exchange. Trading turnover reached CHF 52.0 million and the number of trades 2,000; both figures are almost 40% lower than in the previous month. ZXBTAV with Bitcoin as underlying was the most traded product, with a turnover of CHF 29.9 mn and 559 transactions. The world’s first collateralized bearer debt security on crypto currencies, HODL, recorded the second-highest turnover in August with CHF 4.3 mn and 297 transactions.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below and on the website of  the Swiss stock exchange.
Since beginning of 2019

Trading days since beginning of 2019: 166

Trading days in same prior-year period: 167

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 763'098

1.8%

Bonds CHF

 82'896

4.4%

ETFs

 79'392

14.1%

Bonds non-CHF

 25'368

105.1%

Structured products and warrants

 11'810

18.5%

TOTAL

 962'563

4.6%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 38'834'756

-0.3%

Bonds CHF

 223'977

-5.5%

ETFs

 709'782

-2.3%

Bonds non-CHF

 14'992

41.6%

Structured products and warrants

 356'350

-17.3%

TOTAL

 40'139'857

-0.5%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

227

12.9%

Structured products and warrants

28'154

12.7%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

August 2019

Trading days August 2019: 21

Trading days in previous month: 23

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 100'965 -10.9%

Bonds CHF

 9'846 -5.5%

ETFs

 15'664 50.1%

Bonds non-CHF

 2'396 -15.4%

Structured products and warrants

 2'347 107.1%

TOTAL

 131'218 -5.0%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 6'489'112 -3.1%

Bonds CHF

 24'174 -19.3%

ETFs

 98'267 6.1%

Bonds non-CHF

 1'549 -13.2%

Structured products and warrants

 54'421 14.6%

TOTAL

 6'667'523 -2.9%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 16 -40.7%

Structured products and warrants

 3'690 -0.9%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of 2018

SMI® PR

9'895.7

 -0.2% 17.4%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1'502.1 -1.2% 15.9%

SMIM® PR

 2'543.0 -2.0% 21.0%

SPI® TR

 12'060.9 0.0% 22.7%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 4'219.8 -1.6% 18.6%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 5'240.1 1.5% 26.6%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 4'492.9 2.1% 21.0%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 145.7 2.0% 6.7%
 

