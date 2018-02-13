SIX Swiss Exchange Statistical Monthly Report - January 2018: Well Started

|
The statistical monthly report contains the latest trade and turnover figures for SIX Swiss Exchange.
In 2018 to date, a total of 5'949'142 transactions have been executed on SIX Swiss Exchange. This marks a year-on-year rise of 41.6%. There were 5'731'066 trades in the equities including funds and ETPs segment, equating to an increase of 42.3%. With a plus of 10.6% there were 32'971 transactions in the CHF bonds segment.
In 2018 to date trading turnover across all securities is up 3.5% on the corresponding period in the previous year at CHF 124.7 billion. Average daily trading turnover in January 2018 came in at CHF 5.9 billion. This increase was predominantly thanks to turnover in the equities including funds and ETPs segment.
Growth in Sponsored Funds
With the newly admitted 20 funds for trading from Bank Julius Baer investors even have more options to assemble custom-made portfolios.
In total, the segment of Sponsored Funds contains 430 investment funds from more than 60 different issuers. The SIX Swiss Exchange website provides a list of new admissions.
More detailed figures are available in the statistical monthly report[PDF]. The SIX Swiss Exchange website provides daily figures for volume and turnover.