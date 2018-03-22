SIX Swiss Exchange: Shares Of Sensirion Holding AG (SENS) Open At CHF 47.00

Today, the shares of Sensirion Holding AG („Sensirion“) were traded for the first time under the „International Reporting Standard“ of SIX Swiss Exchange, opening at CHF 47.00.This corresponds to a market capitalization of CHF 657 Mio.
The issued share capital of Sensirion comprises 13,988,172 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 per share. Sensirion placed 7,680,000 registered shares in the offering, of which 1,530,000 newly issued registered shares thereby raising CHF 55 Mio. in gross proceeds (before exercise of the over-allotment option). In addition to the new registered shares, 6,150,000 registered shares were sold by the majority shareholder. At the opening price of CHF 47.00, the total placement volume corresponds to an amount of CHF 361 Mio. Furthermore, Sensirion has granted the Joint Global Coordinators of the offering an over-allotment option of up to 1,152,000 new registered shares.
Sensirion, headquartered in Staefa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and -systems. The company is a rare pure-play sensor company and well positioned to capture the growth in environmental and flow sensors, driven by structural megatrends and the Internet of Things. An international network with sales offices in the US, Europe, China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the medical, industrial, automotive and consumer end markets.