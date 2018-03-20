SIX Swiss Exchange: IPO Season 2018 Opened

Today, the company ASMALLWORLD AG has listed its shares under the “Swiss Reporting Standard” on SIX Swiss Exchange. The issued share capital comprises of 8,137,153 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 per share. The opening price was CHF 12.40 per share, corresponding to a market capitalization of around CHF 101 million. An offering of the company’s shares has not taken place.
ASMALLWORLD is a private social network that connects people with shared passion for the good life. Each year, ASMALLWORLD organizes more than 1,000 events around the world, where members can expand their private and professional network. Furthermore, the ASMALLWORLD website and mobile apps offer members the opportunity to engage in discussions, get travel advice from the Travel Guides or other members, or meet other members while travelling the world. Members also enjoy exclusive privileges from international partners such as status upgrades, discounts and additional services. Besides the global ASMALLWORLD community, Zurich-based ASMALLWORLD AG operates ASW Travel AG, which provides bespoke travel arrangements for its customers, as well as The World's Finest Clubs AG, which offers its members access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.