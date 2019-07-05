 Skip to main Content
SIX Swiss Exchange: Index Adjustments On The Occasion Of The Ordinary Index Review

Date 05/07/2019

The Management Committee of Financial Information has decided to make changes to the index baskets on the basis of a recommendation from the Index Commission and in compliance with the SMI®, SLI®, SPI® and SXI® index rules. The indices will be adjusted on 20 September 2019 after closing. The adjustment takes effect on 23 September 2019.


Changes to the SMI® and SPI®20 index baskets

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION


Changes to the SMIM® index basket

Admission to the SMIM®

BUCHER N

CH0002432174


Exclusion from the SMIM®

GAM N

CH0102659627


Changes to the SLI® index basket

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION


SLI® 9% cappings

Based on the SLI® index rules, section 7.11.4, and according to the capping selection list 9%1, the weight of the following securities will be limited to 9%:

NESTLE N

CH0038863350

NOVARTIS N

CH0012005267

ROCHE GS

CH0012032048

ZURICH INSURANCE N

CH0011075394


Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Large

SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG N

CH0014852781


Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid

JULIUS BAER N

CH0102484968


Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid

ALSO N

CH0024590272


Changes from SPI® Mid zu SPI® Small

ASCOM N

CH0011339204


Changes to  the SXI Life Sciences®

Exclusion from the SXI Life Sciences®

SANTHERA N

CH0027148649


Changes to the SXI Bio+Medtech®

Exclusion from the SXI Bio+Medtech®

SANTHERA N

CH0027148649


Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds and SXI Swiss Real Estate® Shares

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION

 

 

Weiterführende Links

The equity selection list, which is compiled four times a year on the basis of the admission and exclusion criteria, is available on the website [1]:

1 Access to the Closed User Group required.