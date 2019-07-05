SIX Swiss Exchange: Index Adjustments On The Occasion Of The Ordinary Index Review

The Management Committee of Financial Information has decided to make changes to the index baskets on the basis of a recommendation from the Index Commission and in compliance with the SMI®, SLI®, SPI® and SXI® index rules. The indices will be adjusted on 20 September 2019 after closing. The adjustment takes effect on 23 September 2019.
Changes to the SMI® and SPI®20 index baskets
|
NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION
Changes to the SMIM® index basket
Admission to the SMIM®
|
BUCHER N
|
CH0002432174
Exclusion from the SMIM®
|
GAM N
|
CH0102659627
Changes to the SLI® index basket
|
NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION
SLI® 9% cappings
Based on the SLI® index rules, section 7.11.4, and according to the capping selection list 9%1, the weight of the following securities will be limited to 9%:
|
NESTLE N
|
CH0038863350
|
NOVARTIS N
|
CH0012005267
|
ROCHE GS
|
CH0012032048
|
ZURICH INSURANCE N
|
CH0011075394
Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets
Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Large
|
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG N
|
CH0014852781
Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid
|
JULIUS BAER N
|
CH0102484968
Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid
|
ALSO N
|
CH0024590272
Changes from SPI® Mid zu SPI® Small
|
ASCOM N
|
CH0011339204
Changes to the SXI Life Sciences®
Exclusion from the SXI Life Sciences®
|
SANTHERA N
|
CH0027148649
Changes to the SXI Bio+Medtech®
Exclusion from the SXI Bio+Medtech®
|
SANTHERA N
|
CH0027148649
Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds and SXI Swiss Real Estate® Shares
|
NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION
