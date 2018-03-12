SIX Swiss Exchange February 2018: Continuous Growth

|
The statistical monthly report contains the latest trade and turnover figures for SIX Swiss Exchange.
Last month saw another year-on-year increase in trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange. The on-year rise of 8.7% in February was more than twice the increase reported in January, which came in at 3.5%. Participants on SIX Swiss Exchange have therefore traded securities worth a total volume of CHF 248.6 billion in the year to date, which equates to an average turnover of CHF 6.1 billion per trading day. At CHF 3.3 billion, trading volumes in the structured products and warrants segment were up by as much as 32.1%.
More detailed figures are available in the statistical monthly report[PDF]. Our website provides daily figures for volume and turnover.
In February SIX Swiss Exchange welcomed Franklin Templeton as a new ETF issuer. Five new Smart Beta ETFs are now available to trading participants. With this, SIX Swiss Exchange offers 1'321 ETFs from 23 different issuers for trading.
In February SIX Swiss Exchange launched a primary debt capital market report[PDF] which provides quarterly statistics and charts concerning bonds listed on the exchange (News, 22.2.18).
Promote "green" investments
At the beginning of 2018, SIX Swiss Exchange endorsed a membership with the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI). To help strengthening sustainable investing a "Green Bond Flag" was introduced on the search page of SIX Swiss Exchange in order to ensure that green bonds will be more readily visible in the future and that they will be more consciously incorporated into investment decisions (News, 21.2.18).