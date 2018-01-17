SIX Swiss Exchange ETF Market Report: 4th Quarter 2017

|
This report provides detailed figures regarding the performance of SIX Swiss Exchange's ETF segment.
Today, SIX Swiss Exchange published the ETF Market Report[PDF]. Trading turnover on the Swiss ETF market grew significantly in Q4. ETF turnover totaled CHF 30.1 billion, up 18% on the previous quarter. The number of trades in Q4 was up as against the previous quarter from 222'731 to 256'582 (+13.19%). Activity in new ETF admissions was brisk: 53 products from six different issuers boosted SIX Swiss Exchange's ETF offering.
2017: Another record-breaking year for ETFs
The ETF segment registered a trading turnover of CHF 116.4 billion, clearly beating the previous record set in 2016 by a substantial 12.2%. The number of transactions was also up, by 6.0% to 1'019'294. In 2017, 114 new ETFs were listed. At the end of the year, 1'278 products from 22 issuers - including First Trust - were available, more than ever before.
Follow the Swiss ETF market
The report provides detailed figures about the development of the ETF segment to investors, market participants and the interested public. It provides a broad insight in trading activity, trends and changes in the Swiss ETF market. SIX Swiss Exchange thereby makes a valuable contribution to increasing the transparency and fostering knowledge about Exchange Traded Funds.
