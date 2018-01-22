SIX Swiss Exchange Bonds Quarterly Statistics: 4th Quarter 2017

The latest issue of the "Bonds Quarterly Statistics" report looks at the performance of SIX Swiss Exchange's Bonds segment in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Today, SIX Swiss Exchange published the latest edition of its Bonds Quarterly Statistics[PDF]. The turnover in the CHF Bonds segment amounted to CHF 31.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 6% compared to the previous quarter, but a decrease of 7% compared to the fourth quarter in the previous year. In the Non-CHF Bonds segment, the turnover in the fourth quarter of 2017 was CHF 5.1 billion. This is a slight decrease compared to the previous quarter, but an increase of 28% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.
Positive trend in Foreign CHF Bonds
The increase in the fourth quarter in CHF Bonds was mainly driven by increased trading activity in Foreign Bonds, which increased by 26% to CHF 13.4 billion. In contrast, turnover in bonds issued by the Schweizer Eidgenossenschaft in particular saw a decline (- CHF 1.7 billion). All in all, previous year's turnover in CHF Bonds were significantly exceeded in October 2017, then fell below the previous year's level in November and December.
Broad information offering
The "Bonds Quarterly Statistics" report is published quarterly and contains turnover figures as well as information about CHF and Non-CHF Bonds traded. Previous editions are available in SIX Swiss Exchange's archive. Up-to-date information on new admissions, market indicators, yield curves, volume and turnover can be found on SIX Swiss Exchange's website.