SIX Swiss Exchange Bonds Quarterly Statistics: 1st Quarter 2018

The latest issue of the "Bonds Quarterly Statistics" report looks at the performance of SIX Swiss Exchange's Bonds segment in the first quarter of 2018.
Today, SIX Swiss Exchange published the latest edition of its Bonds Quarterly Statistics[PDF]. The turnover in the CHF Bonds segment amounted to CHF 30.9 billion in the first quarter of 2018, represented a slight decrease of 1% in turnover compared to the previous quarter. Relative to the first quarter of 2017, the turnover was 19% lower in the first quarter of 2018. This decrease can be mainly attributed to a drop in turnover in bonds of the Swiss Confederation and foreign banks by 40% and 21%, respectively. At the end of the quarter, the CHF Bond segment covered a total of 1'710 bonds.
Small Decrease in Non-CHF Bonds
In the Non-CHF Bonds segment, the turnover was EUR 5 billion in the first quarter of 2018. This presents a small decrease of 1% compared to the previous quarter, but a 26% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2017.
Broad information offering
The "Bonds Quarterly Statistics" report is published quarterly and contains turnover figures as well as information about CHF and Non-CHF Bonds traded. Previous editions are available in SIX Swiss Exchange's archive. Up-to-date information on new admissions, market indicators, yield curves, volume and turnover can be found on the SIX Swiss Exchange website.