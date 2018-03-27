SIX Swiss Exchange Announces 3 Listings In The Space Of 4 Working Days - Recent Activity Marks The Highest Frequency Of Listings Since 2006

Over the past 4 working days, Swiss Exchange has welcomed the listings of ASMALLWORLD, Sensirion and Medartis marking the highest frequency of listings on the exchange since the year 2006.
- ASMALLWORLD – SIX welcomes another company from the SME segment
- Sensirion – from ETH Zurich to the Swiss stock exchange
- Medartis Holding AG – Further reflecting SIX’s attractiveness as a listing venue for companies from the healthcare, pharma and biotechnology sector
Commenting on the recent announcements, Jos Dijsselhof, CEO SIX, said: “We are delighted to welcome the three listings that have taken place over the last week. What is particularly interesting in these cases are the range of sectors that each company belongs to and the differing reasons for listing. These announcements reflect our position as a leader within the European IPO marketplace.”
SIX Swiss Exchange was ranked 3rd (behind 1st LSE and 2nd Nasdaq OMX Nordic) in terms of total IPO transaction volume of CHF 4.5 billion within the European market in 2017 and achieved the largest average transaction size in Europe last year.