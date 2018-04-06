SIX Swiss Exchange AG - Exchange Of The Year 2018: The Nominees

|
SIX Swiss Exchange AG is proud to be on the shortlist in the category "Exchange Group of the Year" for the FN Trading and Technology Awards 2018.
At the end of March, SIX Swiss Exchange AG was nominated in the "Exchange Group of the Year" category for the Financial News Trading and Technology Awards Europe 2018. The nomination highlights its strong performance in 2017: overall trading turnover rose by 5.2% (year-on-year) to CHF 1'356 billion and trading volumes by even 8.0%.
The nomination specifically mentions the ETF segment which posted back-to-back record years for trading turnover, growing by over 12% in 2017 to reach CHF 116 billion, and SwissAtMid, the exchange's unique non-displayed pool for participants seeking best execution in Swiss equities. Launched in 2016, it increased average monthly turnover by 60% in 2017, recording total volumes of CHF 4.7 billion and providing minimum average price improvements of 6.06 basis points.
Thomas Zeeb, Head Securities & Exchanges, Member of the Executive Board of SIX, commented: "We are delighted to be nominated as Exchange Group of the Year alongside other European Trading venues. The nomination reflects the importance of the Swiss Financial Centre and the ongoing development of our services along with the expansion of our offering for the benefit of all market participants."
To find out more please read the official announcement of the nominees.
A year to remember
2017 marked a very successful year for SIX Swiss Exchange AG, not only in terms of trading, where it increased its market share in Swiss large caps to 68.3%, but also as regards its status as an ideal listing venue for companies of any origin, size and industry. With a total IPO transaction volume of CHF 4.5 billion, SIX Swiss Exchange AG ranked third in Europe with the largest average transaction size. The flotation of Landis+Gyr (transaction volume CHF 2.3 billion) was one of the biggest in Europe in 2017. More figures are available in the latest Annual Report of SIX.
Continuing the road to success
With three listings in the space of four working days, welcoming ASMALLWORLD, Sensirion and Medartis in March 2018, SIX Swiss Exchange AG managed to carry over this momentum into 2018. In addition, Gair Loch Enterprises, XTX Markets Ltd. and Franklin Templeton, two new trading participants and one new ETF issuer also joined the exchange in 2018.
For trading participants, SIX Swiss Exchange AG has announced the introduction of the two new order types "Limit Plus" and "Iceberg Plus" with its upcoming SWXess Maintenance Release 7.1. More information is available in the brochureSMR7.1 Participant Readiness[PDF].
SIX continues to build on its successes as evidenced by the fact that SIX Swiss Exchange AG has already won two awards as Exchange of the Year at the Structured Products Awards Europe 2016 and at the Global Investor/isf Investment Excellence Awards 2014.