SIX Named Most Valuable Exchange Brand In Europe

In a recent report on the world's most valuable stock exchange brands, SIX Swiss Exchange AG ranks first in Europe.
SIX Swiss Exchange AG is the highest-ranking stock exchange brand in Europe, according to a report on the top 10 most valuable brands in the world. It reached this position by increasing its brand value by 23% compared to the previous year, climbing one spot. With a brand value of USD 537 million, it ranks sixth overall, with CME Group in first place.
Jos Dijsselhof, CEO of SIX, is proud of this ranking: "The result is an award for the extraordinary efficiency of the business and a consistently managed brand, combined with stringent messaging and a unique product offering."
|Rank
|Name
|Brand Value 2018 (USD mn)
|Change vs. 2017
|1
|CME Group
|1'326
|-1%
|2
|NYSE
|1'054
|-10%
|3
|HKEX
|973
|-5%
|4
|Nasdaq
|797
|-1%
|5
|ICE
|782
|+24%
|6
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|537
|+23%
|7
|Eurex
|445
|+17%
|8
|CBOE
|395
|+52%
|9
|London Stock Exchange
|368
|-24%
|10
|Clearstream
|319
|+13%
Source: BrandFinance, The annual report on the world's most valuable exchange brands, April 2018
Thomas Zeeb, Head Securities & Exchanges and Member of the Executive Board of SIX, commented: "We are delighted with this ranking, as it reflects the value that SIX brings to the market and to the firms that elect to list with us."
Exchange Services: Get the best of both worlds
A strategic and organizational realignment of SIX has brought the Swiss Exchanges and Securities Services together. This combines the dynamism of one of Europe's foremost exchanges with the stability and reliability of one of the most respected post-trade service providers in the industry. The resulting SIX business unit is now a powerful single source for Swiss and international clients for listing, trading and post-trade solutions.
SIX Swiss Exchange AG is one of Europe's key stock exchanges and is the reference market for Swiss securities and has recently been nominated as "Exchange Group of the Year" for the FN Trading and Technology Awards 2018.
The report[PDF] is published annually by the marketing consultancy BrandFinance. It ranks the brands based on enterprise value, branded business value, brand contribution and brand value, using the ISO 10668 standard on brand valuation.