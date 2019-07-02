Six Months On For Bitcoin: Danny Scott, Co-Founder Of CoinCorner Comments

Danny Scott, co-founder of CoinCorner comments: “As we reach the half year point of Bitcoin’s price movements, the next 6 months of the year look very promising. After starting the year in the $3000s, Bitcoin's price has shown very strong and steady growth month after month, breaking the $10,000 barrier in June - an increase of over 300% since the start of the year.
There are speculations that the price rise has been caused by Facebook’s announcement of Libra coin, which we completely disagree with. Instead, we believe the recent success has come from the natural growth of the industry which has been building up again over the last 6 months (this is based on previous price runs we have operated through and gradual increases in registrations at CoinCorner).
Looking at Google Trends , you can see that Libra had a small spike in interest, but nothing in comparison to Bitcoin - so, the logic that the new traffic brought in via Libra has then brought extra traffic resulting in Bitcoin's price increase is simply flawed. We're anticipating that the next 6 months will continue at a steady pace increasing month on month and can see it rising past its previous high of $20,000 by the end of 2019."