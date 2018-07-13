SIX: Listing Of ObsEva SA

SIX, the leading exchange for Life Science companies in Europe, is happy to welcome the Geneva-based biotech company ObsEva. Today, the shares of ObsEva SA („OBSN“) were traded for the first time on SIX, opening at CHF 15.50 per share. This corresponds to a market capitalization of CHF 703 million.
The issued share capital of ObsEva SA comprises 45’381’252 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1/13 per share. The reference price per share was set at CHF 15.00 whereas the shares opened trading at CHF 15.50. Based on the opening share price, ObsEva SA reached a market capitalization of CHF 703 million. The company will also be included in following indices: SPI (SMALL)/SPI ex SLI/SPI Extra/SXI Life Sciences/SXI Bio+Medtech/Swiss All Share. ObsEva SA is already listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.
Ernest Loumaye, CEO and Co-Founder of ObsEva said: “As a Swiss company, we are honoured to be listed on the Swiss exchange and to take another important step toward achieving our goals.”
Jos Dijsselhof, CEO SIX: “After having first listed in the largest capital market of the world in January 2017, ObsEva now ‘returns to its roots’ with its dual listing on the Swiss exchange – welcome home.”
ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with four development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. The senior management team of ObsEva, led by CEO and co-founder Dr. Ernest Loumaye, possesses extensive experience in the clinical development and registration of pharmaceutical products, with particular emphasis in the field of women’s health, fertility and pregnancy. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.