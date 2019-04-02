SIX: Extraordinary Indices Adjustments

Following the spin-off of Alcon AG from Novartis AG, SIX will carry out an extraordinary adjustment to the index composition of SMI®, SLI®, SPI®, SXI Special Industry indices and sub-indices. The affected indices will be adjusted on 9 April 2019 and 10 April 2019.
Changes to SMI® and SPI®20 index basket
Admissions to the SMI® and SPI®20 as of 9 April 2019
|
ALCON N
|
CH0432492467
Exclusions from the SMI® and SPI®20 as of 10 April 2019
|
JULIUS BAER N
|
CH0102484968
Changes to the SMIM® index basket
Admissions to the SMIM® as of 10 April 2019
|
JULIUS BAER N
|
CH0102484968
Exclusions from the SMIM® as of 10 April 2019
|
ARYZTA N
|
CH0043238366
Changes to the SLI® index basket
Admissions to the SLI® as of 9 April 2019
|
ALCON N
|
CH0432492467
Exclusions from the SLI® as of 10 April 2019
|
DUFRY N
|
CH0023405456
Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets
Admission to the SPI® Large as of 9 April 2019
|
ALCON N
|
CH0432492467
Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid as of 10 April 2019
|
ADECCO N
|
CH0012138605
Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small as of 10 April 2019
|
MEYER BURGER N
|
CH0108503795
Changes to SXI Life Sciences® index basket
Admissions to the SXI Life Sciences® as of 9 April 2019
|
ALCON N
|
CH0432492467
Weiterführende Links
For further information, please refer to the equity index selection list and to the equity index forecast available on the SIX website[1]:
https://www.six-group.com/exchanges/downloads/indexinfo/online/share_indices/equity_index_selectionlist.xls
https://www.six-group.com/exchanges/indices/data_centre/adjustments_en.html
1 Access to the Closed User Group required.