SIX: Extraordinary Indices Adjustments

Date 02/04/2019

Following the spin-off of Alcon AG from Novartis AG, SIX will carry out an extraordinary adjustment to the index composition of SMI®, SLI®, SPI®, SXI Special Industry indices and sub-indices. The affected indices will be adjusted on 9 April 2019 and 10 April 2019.

Changes to SMI® and SPI®20 index basket

Admissions to the SMI® and SPI®20 as of 9 April 2019

ALCON N 

CH0432492467 

Exclusions from the SMI® and SPI®20 as of 10 April 2019

JULIUS BAER N

CH0102484968

 

Changes to the SMIM® index basket

Admissions to the SMIM® as of 10 April 2019

JULIUS BAER N 

CH0102484968 

Exclusions from the SMIM® as of 10 April 2019

ARYZTA N

CH0043238366

 

Changes to the SLI® index basket

Admissions to the SLI® as of 9 April 2019

ALCON N 

CH0432492467 

Exclusions from the SLI® as of 10 April 2019

DUFRY N

CH0023405456

 

Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets

Admission to the SPI® Large as of 9 April 2019

ALCON N

CH0432492467

Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid as of 10 April 2019

ADECCO N

CH0012138605

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small as of 10 April 2019

MEYER BURGER N

CH0108503795

 

Changes to SXI Life Sciences® index basket

Admissions to the SXI Life Sciences® as of 9 April 2019

ALCON N

CH0432492467

 

Weiterführende Links

For further information, please refer to the equity index selection list and to the equity index forecast available on the SIX website[1]:

https://www.six-group.com/exchanges/downloads/indexinfo/online/share_indices/equity_index_selectionlist.xls

https://www.six-group.com/exchanges/indices/data_centre/adjustments_en.html

 

1 Access to the Closed User Group required.