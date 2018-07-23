SIX ETF Market Report: 2nd Quarter 2018

|
This report provides detailed figures regarding the performance of the ETF segment of SIX.
In Q2 2018, demand on the Swiss ETF market eased, as the latest ETF Market Report[PDF] shows. As a result, trading turnover fell to CHF 25.4 billion compared to the previous quarter. Following a very strong Q1, investors were more cautious, in particular with equity ETFs. This was also reflected in the significantly lower number of trades. As a result, 253'605 ETF tickets were generated in Q2 2018, representing a decrease of 67'957 on the record Q1 level.
Compared to the same period of the previous year however, the number of ETFs trades has increased by more than 6%. The increase in lower value trades indicates increased interest on the part of private investors.
Record growth of new ETF listings
Growth in ETFs continued. Following the listing of 106 ETFs on SIX in the first quarter, the number of tradable ETFs surged by 73 in the second quarter. In the first half of 2018, 179 new ETFs found their way into trading on the Swiss stock exchange, setting a new record.
J.P. Morgan ETFs are a new addition for SIX
In the second quarter, SIX was pleased to welcome J.P. Morgan as a new issuer of ETFs. As a result, a total of 24 providers offer their products on the Swiss stock exchange.
The latest information on market data, turnover and new listings can be found on the SIX website.