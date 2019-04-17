SIX ETF Market Report: 1st Quarter 2019

|
This report provides detailed figures regarding the performance of the ETF segment of SIX.
In the first quarter of 2019, the Swiss ETF market benefited from the thoroughly dynamic start on financial markets, as the latest edition of our ETF Market Report[PDF] shows. Trading turnover increased by 11.94% quarter on quarter to CHF 28.6 billion. All asset categories saw an upturn, while 261'176 trades were carried out.
With an 86.44% share of the total quarterly ETF turnover (Q4: 85.11%), equity ETFs were still the undisputed market leader, followed by bond ETFs at 6.85% and commodities ETFs at 6.43%.
Most Traded ETFs
In the first quarter, the list of the top 20 most-traded ETFs was dominated by ETFs based on broadly diversified market indicators. The highest turnover was posted by three ETFs from UBS, which replicate the MSCI ACWI in USD as well as hedged in CHF and EUR. 16 of the 20 most-traded ETFs boosted their turnover against the previous quarter.
New ETFs on SIX
During the first quarter of 2019, 43 new ETFs were listed on SIX. As a result, investors enjoy a choice of 1'470 ETFs from 25 issuers (as of 31 March 2019). The latest information on market data, turnover and new listings can be found on the SIX website.
Please get in touch with SIX if you would like to receive the ETF market report by e-mail. Previous editions can be found on the SIX website.