SIX Bonds Quarterly Statistics: 2nd Quarter 2018

The latest issue of the "Bonds Quarterly Statistics" report looks at the performance of the Bonds segment of SIX in the second quarter of 2018.
Today, SIX published the latest edition of its Bonds Quarterly Statistics[PDF]. The turnover in the CHF Bonds segment amounted to CHF 32.6 billion in the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 5.5% in turnover compared to the previous quarter. Relative to the second quarter of 2017, the turnover was 6.4% higher in the second quarter of 2018. This increase is dominantly driven by a surge of 54% in the turnover of bonds of the Schweizerische Eidgenossenschaft. At the end of the quarter, the CHF Bond segment covered a total of 1'729 bonds.
Decrease in Non-CHF Bonds
In the Non-CHF Bonds segment, the turnover was EUR 3.4 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This presents a decrease of 32.8% compared to the previous quarter, and a 50.1% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2017.
Broad information offering
The "Bonds Quarterly Statistics" report is published quarterly and contains turnover figures as well as information about CHF and Non-CHF Bonds traded. Previous editions are available in the SIX archive. Up-to-date information on new admissions, market indicators, yield curves, volume and turnover can be found on the SIX website.