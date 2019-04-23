SIX And Shanghai Stock Exchange Sign An Updated Memorandum Of Understanding

SIX and Shanghai Stock Exchange renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the intention to further deepen their collaboration which was initiated in 2015. A Swiss delegation visited the Shanghai Stock Exchange today, where the two parties signed the document in the presence of Swiss Confederation President Ueli Maurer.
Through the updated MoU, SIX and Shanghai Stock Exchange are underpinning the long and close relationship between China and Switzerland that has been intensified since the signing of the free trade agreement concluded between the two countries in 2013 and currency agreement between the Swiss National Bank and the People’s Bank of China in 2014.
The amended MoU envisages to further intensify the cooperation between the two financial centers and to assess the feasibility of listing securities (such as e.g. Depository Receipts) on respective markets in the near future and thus allow companies listed at either exchange to tap into each other’s liquidity pools.
Furthermore the MoU between SIX and the Shanghai Stock Exchange also includes the consideration of collaborating on further matters that are of mutual interest and which could include topics like digitalization for example and other joint interests.
Romeo Lacher, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIX: “I am very pleased that the Shanghai Stock Exchange and SIX will jointly work even closer together in order to further develop and internationalise our respective securities markets and thus strengthen the existing ties between our two countries and offer even more attractive and more international marketplaces.”