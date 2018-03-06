Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information From Nasdaq To Power Portfolio Diversification - The Growing Population Of Chinese Investors Now Has Access To Nasdaq Last Sale And GIDS From All Of Sina’s Platforms

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced that Sina (Nasdaq:SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese community, is now an official vendor of Nasdaq Last Sale (NLS) and Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) in China.
Sina was the first company in mainland China to provide investors with real-time U.S. market data from Nasdaq in 2013. Five years since this first collaboration, usage of the data has grown significantly—both by audience and volume—as Sina continues to help investors in the world’s most populous country build and protect wealth. In addition to real-time Nasdaq data feeds provided to downstream firms in China, Sina now offers Nasdaq Last Sale and the vital indexing GIDS product across all of its platforms.
“I knew that we had an opportunity to provide timely market data to our domestic customers, but it was all about finding the right partner to deliver accurate and cost-effective information,” said Mr. Li Pai, Chief Editor, Sina Finance. “Nasdaq has proven to be one of our top resources, providing valuable information to our key demographics. These investors are looking for accurate, in-depth data, viewed wherever they want and need it.”
“China has a growing population of sophisticated investors,” said Tomas Franczyk, the Hong Kong-based Managing Director for APAC with Nasdaq’s Global Information Services. “We are helping to fill the void for investors in China who are hungry for diversification in their portfolios and are seeking opportunities in the U.S. stock market. Our collaboration with Sina enables us to serve this important constituency with the most reliable and accurate real-time, intraday U.S. trade data available.”
As wealth grows in China—particularly among the expanding middle class—this growing pool of investors is increasingly interested in diversifying their assets and accessing global networks for real-time information. China’s middle class is expected to grow by 850 million people by 2030. This growing pool of new investors have an appetite for wealth diversification, and equity markets are of particular interest, given eight-years of continuous highs and the historic asset inflows into ETFs that we see today. To highlight the importance of this relationship, Nasdaq and Sina completed a case study on their work together, which is available on our Web site and also via CNBC here.
NLS provides real-time intraday last sale data for all securities traded in Nasdaq systems and the FINRA Trade Reporting Facility® (TRF®) operated in partnership with Nasdaq (“FINRA/Nasdaq TRF”). NLS supports the full range of U.S. exchange-listed equities — Nasdaq-listed securities as well as NYSE- and Amex-listed issues. The Nasdaq Stock Market® has more liquidity than any other U.S. exchange, thus NLS is the most reliable and accurate resource for real-time, intraday trade data.
Nasdaq’s Global Index Data Service (GIDS) is a feed that disseminates more than 40,000 Indexes and data points on more than 750 ETF Valuation data points to market participants around the globe. Through GIDS, investors can get instant real-time updates to Nasdaq most popular tradeable indexes including the Nasdaq 100 index.