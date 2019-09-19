SILEX Investment Managers Adopts Broadridge’s Investment Operations Platform - Integrated Order, Portfolio And Risk Management Technology Solution To Streamline And Automate Workflow

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500® Index, announced that SILEX Investment Managers, a Paris-based asset management company, has chosen Broadridge’s integrated order management, portfolio management and risk management technology platform to help the company manage its front-, middle- and back-office investment operations.
SILEX will deploy Broadridge’s investment operations platform to manage its portfolios, enabling it to streamline and automate workflow around an array of traded instruments. Introducing these capabilities will help SILEX meet its pre- and post-trade compliance requirements while providing seamless connectivity to brokers and execution platforms. It will facilitate effective portfolio management as well as reporting for clients. In addition, SILEX will be able to conduct full market-risk analysis through the integrated Value at Risk (VAR) and stress-testing capabilities offered by Broadridge’s solution.
“After conducting an extensive selection process to determine the right solution to facilitate order management, portfolio management and risk management in a single platform for our business, Broadridge’s investment operations platform was the clear choice from a functionality, reporting and technology perspective,” said Fabrice Rey, general manager at SILEX Investment Managers. “This technology platform will also significantly reduce operational risk and increase cost-efficiency across our asset management business.”
“As we expand our asset management footprint into the French market, we are pleased that SILEX has chosen Broadridge to deliver a world-class and scalable investment management platform,” said Eric Bernstein, head of Broadridge’s asset management solutions. “Broadridge’s success in serving asset managers in Europe comes from more than just a strong world-class technology offering — it is also due to our established local hosting and support model, and the ease with which the service can scale up as our clients grow. This is a powerful differentiator for us and a winning combination for our clients.”