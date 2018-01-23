Signing An Agreement With Vardot Company To Develop The Amman Stock Exchange Website

Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) and Vardot company for Digital Business Solutions have signed an agreement to redesign and update the ASE website both in Arabic and English. On behalf of the ASE, the agreement was signed by Mr. Nader Azar the CEO of the ASE, and on behalf of Vardot, Mr. Mohammed Razem the CEO of Vardot.
Mr. Azar said that the new design and update for the ASE website comes in line with the ASE strategic plan for the years 2018-2020, to develop the technical environment, enhance the investment environment by making the ASE website more attractive user friendly for investors and researchers.
Mr. Al-Razzim expressed his gratitude for the selection of Vardot to update and design the new website, and ASE belief in Vardot capabilities to promote a long-term partnership between the two companies. Where Vardot proved its global capacity as one of the top 10 companies in the world in providing portal solutions, websites, content management systems and digital interaction using the Open Source Drupal platform.