SIFMA Supports The SECURE Act Of 2019

SIFMA today issued the following statement from President and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on H.R. 1994, the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019:
“The American retirement system has helped millions of Americans prepare for a secure retirement. The SECURE Act will help even more Americans realize this benefit. SIFMA believes this legislation takes important steps toward enhancing the private retirement system and increasing retirement savings, including commonsense provisions with bipartisan support that would encourage small businesses to offer retirement savings plans and encourage individuals to utilize the options that are available to enjoy retirement security. SIFMA supports such policies, which will expand the availability of employer-sponsored savings plans, offer encouragement for employees to participate in a plan, and expand the use of critical tax incentives.
“We commend Chairman Richard Neal, Ranking Member Kevin Brady, and Reps. Ron Kind and Mike Kelly for their long-standing commitment to expanding retirement savings and retirement security for all Americans.”