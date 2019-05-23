SIFMA Statement On The SECURE Act Of 2019

SIFMA today issued the following statement from President and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on H.R. 1994, the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019:
“SIFMA applauds House passage of the SECURE Act 2019, which will enable even more Americans to participate in our retirement system and better prepare for a secure retirement. This legislation takes important, commonsense steps to expand the effectiveness of Individual Retirement Accounts, as well as employer-sponsored retirement savings plans. SIFMA appreciates the bipartisan attention paid to this important issue and thanks Chairman Richard Neal, Ranking Member Kevin Brady, and Reps. Ron Kind and Mike Kelly for their long-standing commitment to expanding retirement savings and retirement security for all Americans.”
SIFMA submitted a letter of support on this legislation, which can be found here: https://www.sifma.org/resources/submissions/support-for-h-r-1994-secure-act-of-2019/