SIFMA Statement On Senate Confirmation Of Mark Calabria To Lead The Federal Housing Finance Agency

SIFMA today released the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, on the Senate confirmation of Mark Calabria as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA):
“We congratulate Mark Calabria on his confirmation to lead the FHFA. We look forward to working with him on housing-related issues that are critical to our nation’s economy, including successful implementation of the single security initiative and comprehensive reform of the housing finance system.”