SIFMA Statement On SEC’s Adoption Of Capital, Margin And Segregation Requirements For Security-Based Swap Dealers

SIFMA today issued the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA President and CEO, on the SEC’s adoption of capital, margin, and segregation requirements for security-based swap dealers and major security-based swap participants:
“SIFMA appreciates the Securities and Exchange Commission taking this important step towards finalizing its capital, margin and segregation requirements for non-bank securities-based swap dealers and broker-dealers, which are critically important to both dealers and their clients. SIFMA looks forward to working with the Commission on these requirements, the remaining Title VII rulemaking, and implementation of its securities-based swap regulatory framework.”