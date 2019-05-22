SIFMA Statement On Infrastructure Financing

SIFMA today issued the following statement from President and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on infrastructure financing:
“The challenges of our nation’s extraordinary infrastructure deficit are so complex that a single solution is not enough. Among other initiatives, SIFMA strongly believes restoring advance refunding is an essential component of funding infrastructure investment. By allowing state and local governments to reduce their debt service expenses and free up their borrowing capacity for new investments in infrastructure, this financial management tool offers a meaningful way to boost investment in and maintenance of critical public projects. The U.S. is continuing the troubling trend of underinvestment in this area and risks substantially adding to the financial burdens of state and local governments unless bi-partisan solutions are reached. We appreciate the commitment by the Administration and the Congress to infrastructure investment which will help spur job creation and economic growth.”