SIFMA Statement On Housing Reform Plan

SIFMA issued the following statement from President and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on the housing reform plan announced today:
“SIFMA appreciates the focus of the Department of Treasury, HUD, and the broader Administration on housing finance reform. We believe an explicit government guarantee is necessary to ensure a stable supply of available mortgage credit. This is particularly critical to maintain 30-year mortgages. Further, we believe it is essential to maintain the benefits of the to be announced (TBA) market, which provides mortgage borrowers the ability to lock in rates at low or no cost, as well as mitigates interest rate volatility risk. We will continue to review the plan with our members.”