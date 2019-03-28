SIFMA Statement On Housing Finance Reform

SIFMA issued the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, on housing finance reform:
“SIFMA has long supported comprehensive reform of the housing finance system that preserves the 30-year mortgage, maintains the immense benefits the TBA market provides to consumers, lenders, and investors, and promotes an active mortgage finance market outside of the government sector. SIFMA commends the Administration and Congress for pursuing this important initiative and we look forward to working with them as they move toward a more permanent solution.”