SIFMA Statement On Debt Limit Suspension Vote

SIFMA today released the following statement from SIFMA president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., expressing strong support for Senate passage of a bill to suspend the debt limit through July 2021. The House passed the legislation on July 18.
“SIFMA commends Congress for taking quick action to suspend the debt limit. It is critically important the United States stands fully behind its obligations. A failure to act would have had negative and lasting results on domestic and global markets and Main Street investors. SIFMA applauds the President and Congress for working together to resolve the threat of the U.S. defaulting on its debt. The President’s support will ensure that the confidence in the creditworthiness of the United States will be preserved.”