SIFMA Fixed Income Market Close Recommendation In The U.S., The U.K. And Japan For U.S. Labor Day Holiday

Date 20/08/2019

SIFMA has confirmed its previous holiday recommendation for a full market close on Monday, September 2 for the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income securities in the U.S., the U.K., and Japan in observance of the U.S. Labor Day holiday.

These recommendations apply to trading of U.S. dollar-denominated government securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, over-the-counter investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds and secondary money market trading in bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper and Yankee and Euro certificates of deposit.

SIFMA’s recommended early and full market closes are recommendations only; each member firm should decide for itself whether its fixed income departments remain open for trading. All SIFMA recommendations are subject to change due to market conditions.