Siam Commercial Bank Adopts Thomson Reuters Wealth Management Solutions To Power Its Business In Thailand

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has adopted a suite of wealth management tools and digital solutions from Thomson Reuters to power its business in Thailand.
SCB’s newly established Investment Centre is a cutting-edge service experience for customers of both the Wealth Management Division and Investment Banking Division. The integration of Thomson Reuters flagship desktop product Eikon and Thomson Reuters Knowledge Direct (TRKD) offers SCB customers API access to comprehensive market data and information, supporting the continued enhancement of its digital strategy.
The innovative solutions are delivered through Thomson Reuters, a global leader in delivering critical news, information and analytics to the financial community. The Thomson Reuters Wealth Management platform provides a complete suite of end-to–end tools and digital solutions to meet the evolving needs of the wealth and investment community.
Ms. Lalitphat Toranavikrai, Executive Vice President, Private Banking Division, Siam Commercial Bank said, “SCB always places a priority on providing our customers with new experiences catering to their specific requirements, while also developing and adopting advanced digital technology to serve customers as part of its mission to become Thailand’s most admired bank.”
She added: “It is also a keen interest of the Bank to enable its wealth clients, comprising SCB PRIVATE BANKING, SCB FIRST, and SCB PRIME, and those interested in investment, to have instant access to reliable information and investment knowledge. This approach will ensure our clients will not miss any important opportunities and investment timing. Siam Commercial Bank has launched the SCB Investment Centre to serve as a centre to provide knowledge and tips from gurus and experts for all investment needs. We have collaborated with exclusive partner Thomson Reuters, a world class information service provider, to implement their Eikon platform to boost our service effectiveness.”
“Unlike other systems, Thomson Reuters Eikon serves as a data pool covering all asset classes, not just equities. Customers will be able to view information such as bonds, mutual funds, exchange rates, commodities and others. Moreover, customers can also monitor economic and investment news updates from all over the world in real-time, just like professional investors, institutional investors, fund managers, or bank traders. This type of information is not usually provided to retail customers. This cooperation is regarded as the first time in Thailand that retail investors can truly enjoy access to investment insights by themselves from a reliable source, unlike general data available from regular internet searching.”
Sanjeev Chatrath, Managing Director, Financial & Risk, Asia Pacific at Thomson Reuters, said, “The private banking and wealth management industry continues to invest in digital tools and platforms that enable them to capture the Asian wealth growth opportunity. We are pleased to support Siam Commercial Bank, a leading Thai bank, to power their customers by leveraging our unique open platform solutions for their wealth management business.”
Thomson Reuters wealth management solutions form part of the Financial & Risk division of Thomson Reuters. To learn more, please click here.