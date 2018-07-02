Shield FC Announces New Vice President Global Sales And Business Development - Eran Noam Joins To Support Strategic Company Growth Due To Accelerating Demand For Regulatory Compliance And Best-Execution Solutions

Shield Financial Compliance (Shield FC), a specialist RegTech provider, is delighted to announce that Eran Noam has joined the company as the VP Global Sales and Business Development. In this newly created role, Eran will focus on sales and strategic business alliances to support the growing interest from financial institutions in Shield FC solutions, principally Shield 2.0 since its launch in March.
Eran brings a wealth of experience with over 17 years in Enterprise Software sales and Business Development, including executive roles in NICE Systems and Qognify. He has significant knowledge of security and operational financial services market needs and how cloud and on-premises software solutions empower organisation’s to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data.
Eran commented “I am very pleased to be joining Shield FC at this exciting stage of the company’s development.” Adding, “Shield is bringing the latest AI and big data solutions to the thriving RegTech domain and uniquely addresses the Compliance officers requirements. Shield’s mission is to empower compliance officers with its revolutionary automated, accurate and timely Compliance Assistant.”
Shiran Weitzman, CEO at Shield FC commented, “We are delighted to welcome Eran to our team. Bringing someone with Eran’s background into the organisation is a key part of our strategic plans.” He continued “I believe our ability to deliver exceptional solutions and to support our clients is second to none and, with Eran’s skill set, I am very confident that we will be able to widen our client base and partner ecosystem.”
Shield 2.0 has been developed to meet regulation requirements, including MiFID II, GDPR, MAR, Dodd Frank and FINRA, for financial institutions to capture, archive, analyse and investigate every single interaction. Shield 2.0 aggregates and analyses data sources (structured and unstructured eComms used throughout the lifecycle of a trade, including voice, email, instant messaging, market data chat, financial messaging, mobile, social media and web, through to order management system data) and delivers an interrogation engine to meet the specific needs of the compliance team; a correlated sequential view of trading events with fast, comprehensive and interactive timeline reporting in an intuitive front-end.