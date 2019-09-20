Sheree Howard Appointed As UK Financial Conduct Authority Executive Director Of Risk And Compliance Oversight

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today announced that Sheree Howard has been appointed as Executive Director of Risk and Compliance Oversight (R&CO).
Sheree is currently Interim Director of R&CO having joined the FCA as a Senior Adviser in December 2017. Prior to joining the FCA, Sheree spent more than 25 years in financial services, both in the Insurance and Banking sectors. During this time, she held a range of senior roles and gained valuable experience of pricing, acquisitions, sales, divestment, risk and compliance alongside the more traditional actuarial roles. Sheree has been a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries since 1994.
Commenting on her appointment, FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey said: ‘Sheree brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and has already made a real contribution to the FCA as a Senior Adviser and as Interim Director of Risk and Compliance Oversight. I look forward to continuing to work with Sheree in her vital role on Executive Committee and advising the Board on the breadth of risk in the organisation.’
Sheree Howard said: ‘Having spent just under two years at the FCA, I am excited to be able to take up this role on the Executive Committee. I am looking forward to working with everyone in Risk and Compliance Oversight as well as with the Executive, Board and the rest of the FCA in helping to deliver our strategic aims.’
Background
- Sheree replaces Barbara Frohn who left the FCA earlier this year.
- On 1 April 2013, the FCA became responsible for the conduct supervision of all regulated financial firms and the prudential supervision of those not supervised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA). On 1 April 2014, the FCA took over responsibility for consumer credit regulation.
- The FCA has an overarching strategic objective of ensuring the relevant markets function well. To support this it has three operational objectives: to secure an appropriate degree of protection for consumers; to protect and enhance the integrity of the UK financial system; and to promote effective competition in the interests of consumers.
