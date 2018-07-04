Shenzhen Stock Exchange Launches New Official Website And APP

On June 30, SZSE successfully launched its new official website (www.szse.cn) as well as the APP. The upgraded official website adopts the brand new design that is centered on user experience. The content settings are optimized, the webpage design and mobile APP are improved, and the technical foundation is strengthened to achieve significant improvements in different aspects. This is a major move made by SZSE to enhance market services, strengthen press publicity, promote the business openness, improve brand management, and build a transparent stock exchange.
So far, SZSE’s official information can be released through four major platforms, including the website, Weibo, WeChat public account, and APP.
Content Design Centered on User Experience
“Centering on user experience” is the keyword of this website upgrade.
In terms of content planning, we have optimized the core column settings on the new website by adding three level-1 columns (including “Party Building”, “Listing on SZSE”, and “Market Services”) to highlight SZSE’s political responsibilities, financing functions, and market service philosophies. We also reinforce the market service function by displaying the key information, including “SZSE News”, “SZSE Announcements”, “Listed Company Accouchements”, and “Market Data”, on the homepage. The new website also demonstrates the user oriented principle by providing “Product Entry” and “User Entry” on the homepage to respectively display information from the perspectives of products and users in a centralized manner. Moreover, the new website meets users’ personalized requirements by providing functions like “My Customization” and “My Favorite Articles” to help users quickly get information as needed.
In terms of the webpage design, the new website adopts the fast, simple, and convenient design philosophies. The webpage layout is concise, allowing users to catch major content at a glance and quickly locate the needed information. Diversified methods, such as reports, maps, pie charts, and dynamic market maps, are introduced to facilitate reading and help users quickly obtain the market dynamic information.
SZSE on Palm Built by Heart
To better adapt to the age of mobile Internet, SZSE makes every effort to build an SZSE on palm.
The new website adopts the responsive technology to adapt to market differences and access by different types of mobile devices. This enables mobile network end users to access SZSE any time at any place and provides users with better experience on mobile terminals.
It is particularly noteworthy that SZSE has simultaneously launched its official APP for the mainstream iOS- and Android-enabled smart devices, implementing more powerful palmtop functions. On the SZSE’s official APP, columns like “SZSE News”, “Market Data”, “Disclosure”, “Business Rules”, “Investor Education”, and “Transaction Calendar”, are provided. Users can quickly obtain authoritative information, browse the latest news and announcements of listed companies, and learn the dynamic information about the SZSE. To download the APP, users can visit SZSE’s official website and scan the QR code on the homepage.
Technical Excellence Promoting Comprehensive Improvement of Website Performance
Advanced technologies are the foundation for implementing various functions of the new website.
The new website is built on the Internet application platform independently developed by SZSE. The scalability and performance of the website are significantly improved, and many technical indicators are optimized.
Compared with the old website, the amount of data covered by the content search function of the new website increases by dozens of times, and the search response delay decreases by several times. The full-text search function is easier to use, and the search results are more accurate and complete. The system performance of the new website is significantly improved, and the maximum number of user accesses is larger and the response speed is faster than those of the old website by several to dozens of times. In addition, the new website employs the distributed network acceleration technology to significantly increase the speed of access to the website by domestic and international users.
After the all-round improvement, the updated official web on the whole features rich content, distinct highlights, clear structure and reasonable layout. In terms of visual style, it combines decency with modern freshness. With regard to its technical architecture, it is safe, advanced and highly expandable, enabling readers to access information faster and delivering greatly enhanced reading experience.
Next, SZSE will put user experience at the central as ever to keep improving the overall level of its official release platform and optimizing the content to be released. With theses efforts, SZSE is endeavoring to build a first-class bourse website and a transparent bourse to better drive the long-term stable development of the multi-tiered capital market.
Attached:
Scan the QR code to download the official mobile app client