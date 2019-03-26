Shenzhen Stock Exchange And The China Capital Market Institute Jointly Hold The First Training For Financial Media Of The Capital Market In 2019

From March 20 to 22, SZSE and China Capital Market Institute (hereinafter referred to as the Institute) jointly organized this training. Senior experts from CSRC, SZSE, and market organizations gave lectures. More than 50 representatives from 27 media (including central media, professional financial media and new media) attended the training. This is a powerful measure to implement CSRC's "Four Must" and "One Joint Force" requirements and strengthen media training, exchanges and cooperation. It is also an important part of improving the market communication mechanism and building good public opinion ecology for the capital market. Representatives of SZSE and the Institute attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches.
An SZSE officer said that the reform and development of the capital market and the construction of SZSE are inseparable from the active participation and strong support of the financial media. SZSE attaches great importance to news and public opinion, fully relies on the professional advantages of the news media, responds to market concerns in a timely manner, actively stabilizes market expectations, continuously improves the quality of its work, and strives to build a transparent SZSE. Through activities such as symposiums with the media, "Press Tour of SZSE" and press conferences, we will continue to improve the regular media communication mechanism, deepen cooperation with financial media in the development of Convergence Media, and enhance topic setting and initiative planning capabilities. The goal is to unite development consensus, and work together to create a healthy and sound market public opinion environment.
An officer of the Institute said that financial media is an important part of the capital market ecology and an important service target of the Institute. As the status and role of China's capital markets become increasingly important, reform and innovation continue to advance, and the market system continues to improve, the demand for financial media practitioners to learn and get training is stronger. The Institute will strengthen the construction of a training and education system for financial media. This training is its first attempt. Next, it will continue to launch serialized and multi-level training programs with the support of all parties.
The three-day training focused on the development of capital markets, policies and rules, latest supervision situations and hot issues. Various forms of teaching activities such as collective lecture, special seminar, on-site teaching and exchange seminar were carried out. Besides, an SZSE Financial Museum tour was arranged. Media trainees said that after the training, they have a much better understanding of the direction of capital market reform and SZSE's frontline supervision. This training has further promoted the formation of a joint force to ensure the stable development of the capital market, and a solid step has been taken towards promoting the high-quality development of the capital market.