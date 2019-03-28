Shenzhen Stock Exchange And Luxembourg Stock Exchange Launched The Green Fixed Income Information Channel

On March 27, SZSE and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as LuxSE) officially launched the Green Fixed Income Information Channel (hereinafter referred to as the Information Channel) at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2019. The Information Channel displays information of SZSE green corporate bonds and ABS products on LuxSE’s official website, giving further international exposure to SZSE’s fixed income products and promoting connection of green products and services offered by capital markets of China and Luxembourg. As a key project in a ceremony marking Sino-Luxembourg cooperation, the launch of the Information Channel, as witnessed by leaders of the two countries, was officiated by Mr. Li Hui, Executive Vice President of SZSE, and Mr. Robert Scharfe, CEO of LuxSE.
The launch of the Information Channel marks another milestone achievement in deepening cross-border green finance cooperation and promoting global green finance development. LuxSE’s official website will display concise information and closing prices of green corporate bonds and ABS products listed on SZSE, providing efficient and transparent information access for international investors interested in green securities on SZSE market. It serves to promote the international popularity of China’s issuers of green securities, attract international investors to invest in China’s bond market through QFII and other channels, and facilitate allocation of RMB assets and reduce the issuance costs of green bonds and other products. The Information Channel is a significant step to foster sustainable development of China’s green industry in the long run.
SZSE and the LuxSE are industry-leading stock exchanges in serving green industries, promoting green finance, and supporting sustainable development. In recent years, SZSE and LuxSE, both committed to the philosophy of green development, have developed close market cooperation. In 2013, the two sides signed a MoU to promote cooperation in information and personnel exchange, and experience sharing, etc. Currently, the two sides have achieved a number of significant results under the MoU. In 2017, the market data of CUFE-CNI China Green Bond Index launched by SZSE was simultaneously displayed in both markets.
SZSE will continue to implement the guidance of CSRC on supporting the development of green bonds, give full play to its advantages in market, technology, services and location, promote the innovation of green financial products, broaden financing channels for green enterprises, and facilitate the establishment of green financial systems. SZSE will actively serve the financial development with Greater Bay Area characteristics, strengthen cross-border green finance cooperation, and attract more international capital into green industries in China, promoting the national green economy’s transformation and substantial development.