Shanghai Stock Exchange’s 1st Social Responsibility Report Released Today

Promoting the sustainable development of the capital market and being bold in undertaking the historical mission and responsibility endowed by the new era with the most sincere and most impartial ideas; and jointly addressing the challenges brought about by environmental protection and global climate change and being the pioneer in practicing social responsibility on the basis of the global integration blueprint. The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) releases its 1st social responsibility report today to make public its social responsibility strategy and practice. It is a positive practice of corresponding to the green finance action plan of the UN Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative and also plays a demonstrative role of urging more listed companies to carefully fulfill their social responsibilities.
The report shows that the SSE has adhered to the idea of green development, actively practiced its social responsibility, explored to develop green finance and thus accumulated some experience and achieved some results in 2017. First, it has actively expanded the direct financing scale to serve the transformation of economic development mode and the transformation and upgrading of real economy structure in China; second, it has greatly promoted green development and given full play to green finance’s capital accumulation effect; third, it has adhered to shared development and kept optimizing the market services to government departments, enterprises and investors; fourthly, it has facilitated coordinated development, implement key national strategies, well fought the battle of targeted poverty alleviation, and fulfilled its responsibility to the environment, staff and society.
“Responsibility creates value. As a key organizer in the capital market, a member of the global society and a member of a community of shared future for mankind, the SSE has to conform to national development strategy apart from dealing with the challenges of the industry,” said SSE President Huang Hongyuan. The SSE is the 1st exchange in China that joins in the UN Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative, an observer of the international “Green Bond Principle” and a member of the China’s Financial Group of China-UK Financial Services Summit. It has taken part in the research and formulation of relevant policies, international rules and best practices in green finance international cooperation and has been the pioneer of undertaking social responsibility.
“Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.” Promoting sustainable development and dealing with the challenges brought about by environmental protection and global climate change are the manifestation of the SSE in fulfilling its social responsibility. In the future, the SSE will further implement the green development ideas of the 13th Five-Year Plan and the requirements of the UN Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative, facilitate the construction of a green finance system, strive to be an exemplary sustainable development exchange that pursues green development and undertakes social responsibility, guide the real economy to develop towards a high-quality, more efficient, fair and sustainable direction, and keep fulfilling its commitment to social responsibility.